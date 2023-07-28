Clear Skies and Sunny Beginnings: A Magical Morning!

Hello, Thunder Bay! The day starts with clear skies and a magical morning, as the sun takes center stage in a brilliant performance. Embrace the sunshine and let it paint a smile on your face as you kickstart your day!

Sun and Cloud Waltz: 40 Percent Chance of Afternoon Showers!

As the day progresses, the clouds join the performance, waltzing with the sun in a captivating display. Prepare for a mix of sun and cloud, and don’t be surprised if they sprinkle some showers your way with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. It’s like they want to add a touch of excitement to your day!

High 25, Humidex 28, and UV Index 8: The Trio of Summer Delights!

With a high of 25, a humidex of 28, and a UV index of 8 or very high, it’s the delightful trio of summer in Thunder Bay! Embrace the warmth, stay hydrated, and protect your skin from the sun’s rays with sunscreen as you enjoy all the outdoor adventures this lively weather trio has to offer.

Tonight’s Weather Drama: Cloudy with a 30 Percent Chance of Evening Showers!

As the evening unfolds, the clouds take on a dramatic role, casting a veil of cloudy magic. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers early in the evening, as if they want to surprise you with a splash of rain before the night sets in. But fear not; they’ll keep you company in the cloudy embrace throughout the night.

Saturday’s Weather Transformation: From Cloudy to Sunny Magic!

On Saturday, the weather undergoes a magical transformation. The day starts with cloudy skies, but the clouds are feeling playful. They’ll gradually allow the sun to peek through, becoming a mix of sun and cloud by morning. It’s like a weather art show, with the sun and clouds painting the sky together!

