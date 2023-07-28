Thunder Bay – NEWS – From an e-Bike you are closer to all the people. The CORE Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service now have a new tool at their disposal. The service has invested in two e-Bikes and officers have been on patrol along river-ways on the bike paths, in the downtown BIAs in Westfort, Fort William and the Waterfront District in the city.

The addition of the e-bikes came last year with the work of bike patrols being seen as a great way to both patrol and to engage with the public.

Constable Tim Lampi of the TBPS explains the benefits of this new tool and how it is helping make Thunder Bay safer.

E-bikes in Ontario on the roads can travel at up to 32.5 km/h. There is an off-road mode that allows speeds of up to 46 km/h.

The e-bike patrol is allowing officers to engage with youth especially, and the CORE Unit officers carry with them handouts including sunglasses, lip balm, stickers and other material in addition to the first aid kit and Narcan kit.

One of the major benefits is that the e-bikes can travel places that police vehicles can no access, this makes them a super tool in crime fighting.