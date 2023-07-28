Arrest and Discovery of the Replica Firearm

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested a Thunder Bay man who was wanted on outstanding warrants. A replica firearm was seized during the arrest.

While conducting operations in the 200-block area of Cumming Street just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, the BEAR Unit officers spotted a man suspected of having active warrants. Following the confirmation of his identity and the warrants, the suspect, identified as Trevor Lyndon Varga, 41, was arrested just after 12:20 p.m. the same day. During the arrest, officers discovered and seized a replica firearm that Varga had concealed.

Past Charges Leading to the Arrest

The warrants for Varga’s arrest were based on charges of theft and fraud from an incident on May 22, 2023. Officers responded to reports of items stolen from a vehicle in a fast-food parking lot in the 200-block area of Arthur Street West. Later, a stolen debit card from the theft was used for purchases at a nearby gas station and convenience store.

Legal Consequences of the Charges

Varga now faces multiple charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose: These charges are serious offences under the Criminal Code of Canada. Carrying a concealed weapon can lead to imprisonment of up to five years. Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose can also result in a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Theft Under $5,000 and Fraud Under $5,000: These are hybrid offences under the Criminal Code. If proceeded summarily (a less serious instance), the maximum penalty is 6 months imprisonment, a $5,000 fine, or both. If proceeded by indictment (a more serious instance), the maximum penalty is 2 years for theft and 14 years for fraud.

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000: This offence can lead to a maximum of 10 years imprisonment.

Failure to Comply with Release Order: This offence can result in a maximum sentence of 2 years less a day if proceeded by indictment and 18 months if proceeded summarily.

Varga was remanded into custody following a bail court appearance in Thunder Bay on Friday, July 28. He will reappear in court at a later date.