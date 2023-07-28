PGA TOUR Canada: Blake Maum Grabs Lead at Osprey Valley Open

CALEDON, Ontario – SPORTS – The electrifying second-round leaderboard of the Osprey Valley Open, presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates, has unfolded with plenty of drama at the TPC Toronto’s Heathlands Course!

With an impressive two-day score of 15-under par, Blake Maum from the United States stormed into the lead! Let’s break down the leaderboard, folks:

In second place, we have our home-grown hero, Myles Creighton, with a score of 12-under par. Following close behind, tied at third, are Canadian duo Brendan MacDougall and Blair Bursey, alongside U.S player, Josh Radcliff, all at 10-under par. Tommy Kuhl, Matt Liringis, Noah Steele, and Kyle Karazissis are locked in a four-way tie at sixth with a score of 9-under par.

Blake Maum’s Soaring Performance

Blake Maum turned up the heat, delivering a spectacular 8-under 63, making it his second consecutive day of leading scores! “It’s a long week, so today is just another day,” Maum shrugged off, but his performance sure made a splash!

Creighton was hot on his heels, jumping 13 spots with a magnificent 63. Bursey, MacDougall, and Radcliff trail behind, tied for third at 10-under.

Maum’s Majestic Play on the Par Fives

Maum carded four birdies and two eagles on his bogey-free card. He soared to 6-under on the par fives, making an eagle at No. 1 and No. 9. “I just kind of hit it to the right spot,” Maum modestly brushed off his impressive play on the par fives.

Myles Creighton: An Exciting Contender

The highlight of the day was Myles Creighton’s bogey-free 63. Having won the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship presented by Volvo in June, Creighton is a promising contender. “I love this golf course,” Creighton shared, expressing his comfort and familiarity with the greens.

Canadian Standouts

Local boys MacDougall and Bursey continued to show strength, with MacDougall saying, “Played really well in back-to-back rounds. Haven’t done that on this Tour for a long time, probably dating back to last year. Easily my best start as a pro.”

Bursey followed his first-round 63 with a 3-under 69, still a solid performance by the Gander, Newfoundland-native.

A Salute to the Canadian Contingent

Let’s give a shout-out to the 36 Canadians who are making us proud at the Osprey Valley Open! Among them, 16 have played well enough to make the cut and will continue to give the weekend crowds at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley a show.

Sam Jean’s Stellar Comeback

Let’s not forget Sam Jean, who shot an astounding 62, a 15-stroke improvement over his first round, which allowed him to make the cut. “I’m thankful to get to 9-under. It was exciting,” said a delighted Jean after making the cut on the number.

More Rounds to Go!

With the conclusion of this exhilarating second round at Osprey Valley Open, there’s more excitement to come over the weekend! So stay tuned, sports fans, as we bring you the latest updates from this heated tournament, right here on NetNewsLedger!