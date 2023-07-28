Ignace – NEWS – Giovano Taddeo and Derek Patterson, residents of Ignace, have been convicted and fined for altering shorelines without the necessary permit. The Ontario government is reinforcing its commitment to safeguard the province’s shorelines and aquatic ecosystems by holding violators accountable.

Unauthorized Shoreline Alterations

The Court found that in August 2020, Taddeo and Patterson illegally spread sand along their adjoining shorelines on Agimak Lake to enhance the beach area. This activity resulted in substantial fines for both individuals: Taddeo was fined $6,000, and Patterson received a fine of $2,000.

Shortly after the sand was spread, a rise in the water level caused some of the sand to erode into the lake. This incident underscores the potential negative impact of shoreline alterations on aquatic ecosystems.

Legal Repercussions

The trial took place in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ignace, presided over by Justice of the Peace Shiree Scribner on June 20, 2023. The offence of filling shorelines without a permit, considered under the Public Lands Act, can carry a fine up to $10,000 or imprisonment for a term of not more than six months, or both.

Guidelines for Shoreline Alterations

Shorelines, defined as lands covered or seasonally covered by the water of a lake, river, stream, or pond, can include both private or public lands. Alterations to these areas can negatively impact aquatic ecosystems, hence the stringent legal requirements.

To prevent environmental damage, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry advises the public to seek advice before conducting any work in or near water. The Ministry issues work permits under the Public Lands Act, which sets conditions for work on shore lands.

Report Natural Resource Violations

The public can report natural resource violations or provide information about unsolved cases by calling the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.