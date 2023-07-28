Five New Fires Confirmed in Northwest

THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – During the late afternoon of July 28, five new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region. The details of these fires are as follows:

Red Lake 60: Located east of Little Trout Lake, approximately 47 kilometres east of the town of Red Lake, this 0.1 hectare fire has been successfully called out. Fort Frances 21: Near Agnes Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, approximately 60 kilometres south of Atikokan, a 0.1 hectare fire is currently not under control. Thunder Bay 38: Situated near Tunnel Lake, approximately 17 kilometres west of Armstrong, a 0.2 hectare fire is not under control. Dryden 30: Found near Reba River, approximately 44 kilometres east of Ignace, a 0.1 hectare fire is not under control. Nipigon 66: Positioned near Grace Lake, approximately 71 kilometres west of Eabametoong (Fort Hope) First Nation, this 0.1 hectare fire is being observed.

Current Fire Status:

At the time of this update, there are 42 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of these, seven fires are not under control, three are being held, four are under control, and 28 fires are being monitored. Additionally, one fire has been successfully called out in the past 24 hours.

Wildland Fire Hazard:

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is primarily a mixture of low to moderate throughout the region. However, we continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

Fires of Note:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire spans an area of 60,394 hectares and remains not under control. Crews are actively establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations prioritize work on the fire’s critical areas.

Nipigon 19: Situated northwest of Ogoki Lake, this 10,182-hectare fire is now being held. Crews continue to address hot spots identified by infrared scanning.

Red Lake 28: Located 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire is being held at a size of 19,177 hectares. Crews are diligently establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide essential support.

Safety Reminders:

During these challenging times, we emphasize the importance of staying clear of waterbombers. When waterbombers approach a body of water, kindly move close to the shore to allow them to perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

Drone Safety:

Please refrain from flying drones around forest fires, as it is both dangerous and illegal. Drones in these areas pose a significant risk to the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe:

We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves. Stay informed, adhere to safety guidelines, and support our efforts to combat wildfires in the Northwest Region. Together, we can protect our communities and natural surroundings.