31 Active Wildland Fires in Northeast District

Sault Ste Marie – Wildfire Update – As of this update, the Northeast Region is currently contending with 31 active wildland fires. The breakdown of these fires is as follows: 1 being held, 26 being observed, and 4 under control.

No New Fires Confirmed:

Today, there were no new fires confirmed in the region. Additionally, we’re pleased to report that Hearst 9, which began on July 22, has been successfully extinguished and called out this morning.

Ontario’s Assistance to British Columbia and Northwest Territories:

In response to British Columbia’s request for help in managing their ongoing wildfire situation, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services has deployed two Incident Management Teams comprising 35 personnel to B.C. Additionally, one Agency Representative has been dispatched to the Northwest Territories. An Incident Management Team plays a vital role in overseeing command and organizational aspects for one or multiple fires.

Fire Hazard Status:

The fire hazard in the Northeast region varies from low to moderate for most areas. However, there is a stretch with high hazard levels extending from Foleyet and Timmins to Kirkland Lake and Iroquois Falls. For detailed information on fire hazard conditions in your specific area, please refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

As of now, there are no fires of note in the Northeast Fire Region. However, we continue to remain vigilant and prepared for any developments.

Safety Reminders:

We urge the public to prioritize safety during these challenging times. When waterbombers approach a body of water, please ensure that you move close to the shore, allowing them to scoop water safely. To prevent any safety hazards, waterbombers will not scoop from a lake or river if watercraft encroach on their space.

Drone Regulations:

Please be aware that flying drones around forest fires is strictly prohibited and poses significant dangers. Pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel’s lives can be put at risk due to the presence of drones. For the safety of all, refrain from flying drones near forest fire areas.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe:

As we continue to address the wildfire situation in the Northeast Region, it is crucial for everyone to stay informed about safety guidelines and cooperate with firefighting efforts. Let’s work together to protect our communities and natural landscapes. Further updates will be provided as needed.