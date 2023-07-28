LYNX WARNING ISSUED BY SIOUX LOOKOUT OPP IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – A late-night report of a lynx encounter on July 27th, 2023, in Sioux Lookout has prompted a response from local authorities. The incident, which occurred around 11:28 p.m., involved a resident from Millar Cr in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout getting injured by a lynx. After the encounter, the injured party was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Sioux Lookout’s detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report but did not find the lynx in question despite a thorough patrol of the area.

In light of this event, Sioux Lookout OPP is offering public education on how to avoid and manage potential lynx encounters. The Ontario government’s official website, Ontario.ca, has supplied a list of helpful tips.

If you come across a lynx, bobcat, or cougar:

Maintain distance, particularly if the animal is near its prey or young.

Do not offer it food.

Avoid running as it could trigger the animal’s chase instinct.

If you’re in a group, stick together.

Slowly back away while maintaining eye contact and speaking in a firm voice.

Allow the animal a clear escape path.

Stand tall, don’t crouch or hide.

If the animal does not leave, try to intimidate it by shouting, waving your arms, or throwing nearby objects.

To make your property less appealing:

Remove potential food sources.

Avoid placing meat, fish or other tempting food in compost bins.

Regularly clean garbage cans, recycling containers and their lids with a strong-smelling disinfectant.

Keep garbage cans indoors overnight.

Clean up any spilled garbage and do not leave waste around campsites or cottages.

Clean out barbecue grease traps.

Feed pets indoors.

To avoid conflicts:

Install motion-activated lights to illuminate walkways around your property.

Stay alert for signs of animal activity, such as tracks, claw marks, or droppings.

Make noise while walking in the woods – talk, sing or carry a radio.

Always travel in groups.

Inform someone about your travel plans if hiking alone.

Keep dogs leashed to prevent provocation of wild animals.

For additional information on handling lynx encounters, please visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/preventing-and-managing-conflicts-lynx-bobcats-and-cougars

In case a lynx is sighted in a residential area and is perceived as a threat to public safety, Sioux Lookout OPP urges you to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or dial 911 in an emergency situation.