Summer barbecues are incomplete without the sizzle and aroma of hamburgers on the grill. This classic favorite can be elevated from the basic to the gourmet with the right techniques, seasonings, and toppings. Here’s our comprehensive guide on how to create the perfect burger.

The Basics: The Burger Patty

Selecting the Right Meat

To achieve the juiciest burgers, select a ground meat with an ideal fat content of 15-20%. This ensures a moist, flavourful patty. Opt for freshly ground beef, such as chuck or sirloin for a classic burger. However, feel free to experiment with ground turkey, lamb, or plant-based alternatives.

Shaping and Seasoning

Gently shape the meat into a patty slightly larger than your bun as it will shrink during cooking. Avoid compacting the meat too much as this can lead to a tough burger. Season generously with salt and pepper just before cooking.

For a more “Adult” hamburger try mixing Montreal Steak Spice into the hamburger meat along with one egg and let it mature in the fridge for a few hours.

Cooking Methods: Grill vs Griddle

Grilling Your Burgers

For a smoky flavour and a fantastic sear, grilling is the way to go. Preheat your grill to a high temperature, place your patties on the grill, then reduce the heat to medium. Cook for about 4-5 minutes each side for medium doneness, only flipping once.

Griddling Your Burgers

If you prefer a crispy, caramelized exterior, a griddle or a flat-top grill offers even heat distribution. Preheat your griddle over medium-high heat. Cook the burgers for 4-5 minutes per side, pressing slightly with a spatula for that extra crust.

Adding Flavour: Seasonings and Marinades

Classic Seasoning

For a classic, savoury flavour, season your patties with a mix of salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.

BBQ Bliss

For a smoky, sweet, and tangy kick, try a BBQ marinade. Combine your favourite BBQ sauce with some Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, and a hint of liquid smoke. Apply the mixture to your patties about an hour before grilling for maximum flavour absorption.

Spicy Twist

For a kick, add cayenne pepper, chili powder, and a dash of hot sauce to your seasoning. To balance the heat, consider adding a touch of honey or brown sugar.

The Perfect Toppings

The Classic

You can’t go wrong with the classics: iceberg lettuce, a ripe tomato slice, onion, and pickles. Add a slice of cheddar, American, or Swiss cheese for a melty finish.

The Gourmet

Elevate your burger with gourmet toppings. Try arugula, blue cheese, caramelized onions, and a balsamic glaze for a tangy and sweet combination.

The Bold

For a unique flavour profile, experiment with unconventional toppings like pickled jalapenos, kimchi, or even a fried egg.

Bringing It All Together

Lightly toast your bun for added crunch and to prevent it from becoming soggy. Spread a layer of mayo on the bottom bun to create a barrier against the burger’s juices. Then add your patty and chosen toppings.

From the basic to the loaded, the humble hamburger can take on a world of flavours. With these tips and techniques, you’ll be sure to impress at your next summer barbecue. Happy grilling!