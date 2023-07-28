OLIVER PAIPOONGE – A Barrie resident has been arrested and charged following a complaint about reckless driving on Highway 11-17 near Sistonens Corner on July 27, 2023.

Thunder Bay’s detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the traffic complaint at approximately 1:45 p.m. Upon locating and conducting a traffic stop of the implicated vehicle, officers determined the driver to be impaired and subsequently arrested him.

Following the investigation, 28-year-old Brandon Foster from Barrie is facing several charges, which include:

Careless Driving: under Section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act, carries a fine of $400 to $2,000, possible imprisonment for up to six months, or both. The defendant’s license or permit may also be suspended for up to two years.

Driving a Motor Vehicle with an Open Container of Liquor: under the Liquor Licence Act, Section 32(1), punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: under Section 253(1)(a) of the Criminal Code, carries a mandatory minimum penalty for a first offence of $1,000 fine, and possible imprisonment for up to 10 years for subsequent offences.

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): under Section 253(1)(b) of the Criminal Code, carries the same penalties as the previous charge.

Foster received a 90-Day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was later released from custody and is due to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on September 26, 2023.

The OPP continue to strive towards making our roads safer by removing alcohol and drug-impaired drivers through enforcement and public education efforts. The public is urged to report suspected impaired driving by calling 9-1-1.