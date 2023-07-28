THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Jesse RAJALA, 12 years old.

Jesse RAJALA was last seen on July 28, 2023, at about 2:30 PM in the 400 block of South Franklin Street.

Jesse RAJALA is described as white male, 4’7″ tall, 80lbs thin build, short brown hair, brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey shorts, orange t-shirt, navy blue LA Dodgers hat, and black shoes with blue/green writing.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.