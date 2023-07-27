Whitesand and Armstrong – Weather – Good morning, Armstrong and Whitesand! The day starts with a few showers but those are expected to end near noon. Following that, we will have a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of more showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. The high for the day will be a warm 25, with a humidex of 29. The UV index is 7, which is high, so don’t forget your sun protection if you’re out and about.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Showers – Low 9

This evening, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. The overnight low will be 9 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Cloudy, Chance of Showers in the Morning – High 21

Looking ahead to Friday, the forecast is calling for a cloudy day with a 30% chance of showers in the morning. The high will be a comfortable 21, with a moderate UV index of 5.

