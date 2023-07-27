Thunder Bay – Weather – Good day, Thunder Bay! Today will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of showers, particularly before noon. You might also want to keep an eye out for a potential thunderstorm. The temperature is set to reach a high of 30 degrees but with the humidex, it might feel more like 35. With a UV index at a very high 8, please ensure you’re adequately protected if you’re planning to spend time outdoors!

Parts of the city have power outages this morning. The thunderstorm apparently knocked out power for parts of the north side of the city.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Showers – Low 15

This evening, we expect partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers early on. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. As the night progresses, skies will clear with a low of 15 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: A Mix of Sun and Cloud – High 25

Tomorrow, anticipate a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 degrees. Due to the humidex, it might feel more like 27 degrees. The UV index continues to be very high at 8, so remember to take the necessary precautions.

Little Known Historical Fact: Thunder Bay and Grain Trade

Thunder Bay has an interesting history intertwined with the grain trade. The city, formerly known as Fort William and Port Arthur, was the largest grain port in the world in the early 20th century. It was the last major port of the Great Lakes, and grain from the prairies was stored here before being loaded onto ships for transport to the Atlantic.

The massive grain elevators that lined the waterfront became an iconic symbol of the city. Even though Thunder Bay no longer holds the title of the world’s largest grain port, it remains a major player in the grain trade today, and the grain elevators continue to be a defining feature of the city’s skyline.

Remember, you can contribute to keeping our community informed! Become a netnewsledger NewsHawk by sending in your newstips and weather photos to newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy your day!