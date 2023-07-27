Loggers Take Game Two with a 5-3 Victory

Thunder Bay – Sports – The Thunder Bay Border Cats wrapped up their exciting series against the Lacrosse Loggers Wednesday night, battling fiercely but ultimately falling short with a 5-3 loss in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 1,025 fans at Port Arthur Stadium. With this result, the two-game set ended in a split decision.

Loggers Take Control in the Sixth Inning

After a 1-1 tie, the Lacrosse Loggers made a powerful push in the sixth inning, scoring three crucial runs to seize control of the game. Despite their best efforts, the Border Cats couldn’t overcome the deficit, leading to their overall record slipping to 23-31.

Engskov Continues to Shine

Once again, Patrick Engskov from the University of Oklahoma proved to be the offensive standout for the Cats, going 3-for-4 at the plate with his remarkable third home run in as many games. Engskov’s impressive performance continues to energize the Border Cats’ offense.

Late Rally Falls Short

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Thunder Bay managed to score and narrow the gap to 5-3. The Cats loaded the bases, setting the stage for a potential dramatic comeback. However, Cole Ketzner a standout the University of South Alabama, hit a deep fly ball to left field that was caught near the warning track, ending the game.

Strong Start from Droll

On the pitching mound, Thunder Bay’s Will Droll from the University of Pittsburgh delivered a commendable performance, lasting 4 2/3 innings while conceding only one run on three hits and recording three strikeouts.

Vondracek Takes the Loss

Unfortunately, relief pitcher Ryan Vondracek from Crown College couldn’t prevent two runs from the Loggers, resulting in him taking the loss and dropping his record to 0-1.

Looking Ahead

The Thunder Bay Border Cats will now hit the road, traveling south down Highway 61 to face the Duluth Huskies in a two-game series. The first game is scheduled for 7:35 pm ET on Thursday. The Cats will then return home to Port Arthur Stadium for two more thrilling games against the Huskies on Saturday at 6:35 pm and Sunday at 1:35 pm.

Fans can expect more intense action and exceptional performances from the Border Cats as they aim to get back on the winning track.