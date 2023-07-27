NIPIGON – A motorist from Quebec is facing charges after being caught speeding at 160 kilometers per hour on Highway 11-17 near Nipigon, well above the posted limit of 90 kilometers per hour.

Highway Incident

On July 27, 2023, at about 3:00 p.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting radar enforcement when they observed a vehicle exceeding the speed limit considerably. The officers proceeded to make a traffic stop.

Charges and Penalties

Following the investigation, a 43-year-old individual from Quebec was charged with ‘Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed,’ according to the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. This offense, often called stunt driving, is a serious charge that can entail substantial penalties upon conviction.

The accused’s driving privileges were immediately suspended for 30 days under the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) program. Furthermore, the vehicle was impounded for a 14-day period.

The individual was issued a Part III Summons and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on a later date.

Legal Implications

Upon conviction, stunt driving can lead to significant penalties under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. These can include fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, up to six months in jail, and a two-year license suspension for a first conviction. Penalties can escalate for subsequent convictions.

OPP’s Commitment

The OPP continues its dedication to removing aggressive drivers from our roads through proactive enforcement and public education. If anyone suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone’s assistance is essential in ensuring safe roads.