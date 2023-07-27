Sioux Lookout – Weather – Good day, Sioux Lookout! Expect mainly sunny weather with a high of 25 degrees. The Humidex might make it feel a tad warmer at 28 degrees. The UV index is quite high today at 7, so remember to apply sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Tonight: Partly Cloudy – Low 9

Tonight’s forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. You might want to keep an umbrella handy! The temperature will drop to a low of 9 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Cloudy with Chance of Showers – High 22

Tomorrow, we’re looking at cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. The high temperature will be around 22 degrees with a moderate UV index of 5.

Historical Fact: Sioux Lookout’s unique name derives from its historical role

Sioux Lookout got its name from its function as a vantage point for the Sioux tribe. From this location, the Sioux could keep watch for approaching Cree warriors. Today, the town is known as the “Hub of the North,” serving as a major service center for communities across Northwestern Ontario.

Remember, your perspective can help keep our community informed! Become a netnewsledger NewsHawk by sending in your newstips and weather photos to newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy your day and stay safe!