Sachigo Lake – Weather – Good morning, Sachigo Lake! A few showers are expected to end this afternoon. Afterwards, we will have cloudy skies with a 30% chance of additional showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. The wind will be from the east at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becoming northerly at 20 near noon then lightening up in the afternoon. The high will reach 13 degrees and the UV index will be low at 2.

Tonight: Cloudy with Chance of Showers – Low 9

For tonight, expect cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers early in the evening. The overnight low will dip to 9 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Mainly Cloudy – High 18

Looking ahead to Friday, the forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 18 degrees. The UV index is moderate at 5.

