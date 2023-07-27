Red Lake – News – A resident of Red Lake has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop by the local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment. The incident marks the second such arrest over a single weekend.

Late-Night Traffic Stop

In the early hours of July 22, 2023, just before 2:00 a.m., officers from the Red Lake OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle seen leaving a local bar without its lights on. The subsequent investigation led officers to suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Arrest and Charges

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Valerie Love of Red Lake, was placed under arrest and transported to the Red Lake OPP Detachment for further testing. The tests confirmed that Love was operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

The charges laid against Love under the Criminal Code include:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Legal Consequences

These charges carry severe penalties under the Criminal Code. If convicted of Operation While Impaired, an offender may face a minimum fine of $1,000, a driving prohibition for one year, and potentially, imprisonment. A conviction for Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus) similarly carries severe penalties, including fines and potential imprisonment.

Love has since been released from custody and is set to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on September 14, 2023.

OPP’s Stance on Impaired Driving

The OPP remains committed to eradicating alcohol and drug-impaired driving through rigorous law enforcement and public education. If anyone suspects a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and everyone’s assistance is essential in ensuring safe roads.