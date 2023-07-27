32 Active Wildland Fires:

Sault Ste Marie – Wildfire Update – As of the latest update, the Northeast Region is currently battling 32 active wildland fires. The breakdown of these fires is as follows: 26 being observed, 1 not under control, and 5 under control.

No New Fires Confirmed:

Thankfully, there were no new fires confirmed in the region today, providing some relief to the firefighting efforts.

Varied Fire Hazard Levels:

The fire hazard across the Northeast region ranges from low to moderate. However, there is a small area with a high hazard around Timmins. To stay informed about fire hazard conditions in your area, refer to our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

Sudbury 26: This fire, measuring 7.5 hectares, was confirmed yesterday and is located approximately 3 kilometers south of Highway 637, between Killarney and French River Provincial Parks. At present, the fire is not under control, and firefighting teams are working diligently to contain it.

Safety Measures:

We would like to remind the public to ensure the safety of our firefighting teams and themselves during this critical time. When waterbombers approach a body of water, please move close to the shore, allowing them to perform their scoop safely. Avoid any watercraft encroachment that may pose a safety hazard. Let’s prioritize the well-being of all involved in the firefighting efforts.

A No Drone Zone:

In the interest of public safety and the effective coordination of firefighting operations, flying drones around forest fires is strictly prohibited. The presence of drones near wildfires can endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. It is essential to adhere to this regulation and refrain from flying drones in the vicinity of forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. If you encounter a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe:

As we continue to combat these wildland fires, we urge everyone in the Northeast Region to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. Together, let’s support our brave firefighters and work towards preserving our precious forests and communities. Stay tuned for further updates on the ongoing firefighting operations.