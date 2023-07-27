THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) is calling upon the public’s assistance to help locate a missing 12-year-old boy, Jesse RAJALA.

Last Seen

Jesse was last spotted on July 26, 2023, around 3:00 PM near the 900 block of Donald Street East, Thunder Bay. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

Description

Jesse is described as a white male, standing at 4’7″ tall and weighing approximately 80 lbs. He has a thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time of his last sighting, Jesse was attired in grey shorts and a light grey sweater bearing the “Walleye” logo. He was also wearing black shoes highlighted with blue and green writing.

Public Assistance

If you have any information concerning Jesse’s location, the Thunder Bay Police Service encourages you to get in touch at (807) 684-1200. For those wishing to provide information while remaining anonymous, you can submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Your assistance may well be critical in ensuring Jesse’s safe return.