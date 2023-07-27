Kenora – Weather – Good morning, Kenora! It’s going to be a sunny day with a high of 27 degrees. With the Humidex, it might feel like it’s 32 degrees, so make sure to stay hydrated. The UV index will be very high at 8, so don’t forget to wear your sunblock!

Tonight: Clear, Increasing Cloudiness – Low 12

The skies will remain clear in the evening, with cloudiness increasing after midnight. Expect a low temperature of 12 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Cloudy – High 22

On Friday, the skies will be cloudy with a high of 22 degrees. With the Humidex, it might feel like it’s 25 degrees. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

