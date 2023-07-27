Fort Frances – WEATHER – The ongoing heat event is set to continue today, with maximum temperatures expected to hover between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. Nighttime temperatures will offer minimal relief, dipping to a minimum of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Areas impacted include Fort Frances, Atikokan, Shebandawan, Quetico Park, Emo, Rainy River and into the Kenora region with Nestor Falls, Morson and Sioux Narrows under this Heat Warning.

The root of this extreme heat lies in a sweltering and humid air mass that has enveloped northwestern Ontario, particularly affecting regions close to the international border. Today’s Humidex values are forecasted to reach into the mid-thirties.

Such hot and humid conditions can lead to a decline in air quality, potentially pushing the Air Quality Health Index towards the high-risk category.

During this heatwave, it’s crucial to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and potential worsening of certain health conditions.

To stay safe in this heat, it’s important to stay hydrated and cool. Drink ample water consistently, even if you’re not feeling thirsty, and seek out a cool environment to stay in.

Remember, leaving individuals or pets inside a parked vehicle can be extremely dangerous in this heat.

For those who work outdoors, ensure to schedule regular breaks in cool areas to shield yourself from the effects of this heat event.

Stay safe by following these tips: