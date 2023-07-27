Fort Frances – Weather – Good morning, Fort Frances! Today, you can expect sunny skies with a south wind blowing at 20 km/h, becoming light later this morning. The temperature will reach a high of 29 degrees but the humidex might make it feel like it’s 33 degrees out there. With a UV index at a very high 8, remember to protect your skin and eyes when you’re outdoors!

The Heat Warning continues. Stay hydrated.

Tonight: Clear – Low 13

The clear skies continue into the night with a low temperature of 13 degrees. It’s a perfect evening to look up at the stars!

Fri, 28 Jul: Sunny then Increasing Cloudiness – High 24

Tomorrow starts off with sunny skies, but expect increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be around 24 degrees but may feel like 29 degrees due to the humidex. The UV index will continue to be very high at 8, so keep that sunscreen handy!

Historical Fact: The Rainy Lake Market

Fort Frances has a rich history, and one of the most interesting aspects is the Rainy Lake Market. In the late 19th and early 20th century, this region experienced a boom in agriculture with the Rainy Lake Market, which saw goods being transported from Fort Frances to as far as Dawson City, Yukon! These goods ranged from food supplies to construction materials, fuelling growth and development in the region.

