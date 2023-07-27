Dryden – Business – About 25 members of Unifor Local 324-18 voted 100% in favour of a new 3 year contract with Community Support Centre NW at ratification meetings held on Wednesday. Community Support Centre NW is a multi-service organization providing a variety of diverse support programs for children, youth, adults and families living in Dryden, Kenora and Fort Frances.
Stephen Boon, Unifor Northern Area Director, said, “as indicated by the unanimous contract ratification vote, Unifor members at Community Support Centre NW were extremely pleased with the substantial monetary gains and key language improvements achieved in this new 3 year contract. The new deal provides over 19.5% in general wage increases, a new employer paid benefit plan, a new pension plan and a number of other solid language and monetary gains for Unifor members in Dryden, Kenora and Fort Frances. Katrina Peterson, Unifor Local 324 President added, “Unifor members at Community Support Centre Northwest provide critical support for a number of vulnerable residents across the region and we are thrilled to see our members now secure long-term stability and substantial improvements in their new contact. This new deal exemplifies the strong labour relations partnership with Community Support Centre NW and we are confident it will go a long way in helping this agency recruit and retain high quality employees.”
The new deal takes effect on August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2026 and includes:
- $3.00 general wage increase for all employees in 2023, 2% wage increase on August 1, 2024 and 2.25% wage increase on August 1, 2025;
- Ratification Bonus – $1,000 for all full-time employees, $750 for all part-time employees and $250 for all casual employees;
- New group retirement pension plan with 4% employer and employee contribution match;
- New 100% paid employer paid benefit package with drug, dental, vision, paramedical, life insurance and extended health coverage;
- 4 Additional paid sick day per year for both full-time and part-time employees;
- 5 cent per kilometre increase in mileage pay to $.50/KM;
- Shift cancellation pay increases from 3 hours to 4 hours;
- New Statutory Holiday for Easter Monday;
- $10 increase in daily meal allowances;
- $3.00 per day coffee allowance for outings;
- Improved contract language.