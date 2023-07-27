Dryden – Business – About 25 members of Unifor Local 324-1​8 voted 100% in favour of a new 3 year contract with Community Support Centre NW at ratification meetings held on Wednesday. Community Support Centre NW is a multi-service organization providing a variety of diverse support programs for children, youth, adults and families living in Dryden, Kenora and Fort Frances.

Stephen Boon, Unifor Northern Area Director, said, “as indicated by the unanimous contract ratification vote, Unifor members at Community Support Centre NW were extremely pleased with the substantial monetary gains and key language improvements achieved in this new 3 year contract. The new deal provides over 19.5% in general wage increases, a new employer paid benefit plan, a new pension plan and a number of other solid language and monetary gains for Unifor members in Dryden, Kenora and Fort Frances. Katrina Peterson, Unifor Local 324 President added, “Unifor members at Community Support Centre Northwest provide critical support for a number of vulnerable residents across the region and we are thrilled to see our members now secure long-term stability and substantial improvements in their new contact. This new deal exemplifies the strong labour relations partnership with Community Support Centre NW and we are confident it will go a long way in helping this agency recruit and retain high quality employees.”

​The new deal takes effect on August 1, 2023 until July 31, 2026 and includes: