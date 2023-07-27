Dryden – Weather – Expect mainly sunny weather today with a high of 28 degrees. With the Humidex, it might feel like it’s 31 degrees, so take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. The UV index is very high at 8, so make sure to protect your skin if you’re out in the sun!

Tonight: Clear, Increasing Cloudiness – Low 12

As the evening comes, you’ll see clear skies that will gradually become cloudier after midnight. The temperature will drop to a low of 12 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Cloudy with Chance of Showers – High 22

Tomorrow, the skies will be cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. The high will be 22 degrees, and the UV index will be moderate at 5.

Historical Fact: Did you know Dryden is known as the “Moose Capital of the World”?

While moose can be found throughout Canada, Dryden is particularly recognized for its moose population. The city’s welcoming sign even features a large moose! Dryden is also a gateway to many outdoor adventures, as it is surrounded by the wild beauty of Sunset Country with its numerous lakes and forests.

