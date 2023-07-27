Attawapiskat – Weather – Good morning, Attawapiskat! Cloudy skies are expected today with a few showers beginning this afternoon. The high will reach 15 degrees and the UV index will be moderate at 4.

Tonight: Showers – Low 7

Moving into the evening, anticipate showers with the temperature dropping down to a low of 7 degrees.

Fri, 28 Jul: Cloudy with Chance of Showers – High 14

On Friday, you can expect cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. The high will be 14 degrees and the UV index will be low at 2.

