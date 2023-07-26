Good morning, Armstrong and Whitesand! We start today with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers, so you might want to keep that umbrella handy. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. However, the clouds should part as the day goes on, leading to a mix of sun and cloud. Expect a high of 27 degrees, but with the humidex, it might feel closer to 30. Keep in mind that the UV index is at 7, which is high, so remember your sun protection if you’re heading out.

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 14

Tonight, we’re expecting clear skies initially, but the cloudiness will increase after midnight, bringing with it a 60 percent chance of showers overnight. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. The low for the night is 14 degrees.

Thu, 27 Jul: Cloudy with Showers – High 24

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’re expecting cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers and a high of around 24 degrees.

