WASAHO CREE Nation – We’re looking at mainly cloudy skies today, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind blowing at a speed of 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high for the day is expected to be 14 degrees, with a moderate UV index of 5, so you might want to grab a light sweater before you head out.

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness – Low 6

Cloudiness will increase as we head into the evening, and the temperature will dip to a low of 6 degrees. You’ll definitely want a jacket if you’re out and about!

Thu, 27 Jul: Cloudy – High 10

As for tomorrow, expect a cloudy day with a high of 10 degrees. A perfect day for indoor activities or to enjoy a warm cup of tea.

