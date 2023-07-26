Dryden and Vermilion Bay – Weather – Today is starting off cloudy, with a 40% chance of early morning showers and a potential thunderstorm. Despite the clouds, it’s going to be a warm day with a high of 25 and a humidex value of 31. The UV index will be moderate, so remember to protect your skin if you’re planning to be outdoors.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 18

Moving into the evening, the skies will turn partly cloudy, and the 40% chance of showers will continue, accompanied by a risk of a thunderstorm. The wind will become westward at 20 km/h before morning, and the temperature will drop to 18.

Thu, 27 Jul: Mix of Sun and Cloud, Chance of Showers – High 26

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’re expecting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26. There’s also a 60% chance of showers, so keep that umbrella close at hand.

