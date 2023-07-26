Provincial and Local Law Enforcement Team Up in a Significant Drug Bust

DRYDEN – NEWS – On July 25, 2023, in a joint operation, members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Dryden Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service executed a search warrant at a residence in Dryden, Ontario.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including cocaine and oxycodone. Authorities also confiscated Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

Criminal Charges and Potential Penalties

The three individuals, namely, Robert ANDERSON, 49, of Dryden, Dhol KUAC, 18, of Calgary, and Samueal NEGASI, 18, of Calgary, have been criminally charged under the Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

All three face charges of “Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000” and various counts of “Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking”, related to opioids, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Anderson is additionally charged with “Adult Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court.”

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime can result in up to two years in jail if the property value is $5000 or less.

Under the CDSA, penalties for trafficking Schedule I substances (which include opioids, methamphetamine, and cocaine) are severe. If convicted, the accused could face a prison sentence of up to life imprisonment, depending on the substance and the quantity involved.

The accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on July 28, 2023.

Call for Public Assistance

The OPP urges anyone with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).