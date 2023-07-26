THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Good morning, Thunder Bay! Today, it will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the morning and a possible thunderstorm. Despite the clouds, it will be a warm day with a high of 25 and a humidex value of 31. The UV index is expected to be high, so if you are venturing outside, be sure to protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy – Low 14

As the day winds down, you can expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of 14.

Thu, 27 Jul: Cloudy, Chance of Showers – High 25

Looking forward to Thursday, it’s going to be cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 25.

