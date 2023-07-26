Sioux Lookout – Weather – Today, we’re starting off with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. We might also experience a thunderstorm early in the morning, so it’s advised to stay indoors if possible. However, the skies should clear up a bit by the afternoon, turning into a mix of sun and cloud. The high today is 27, but the humidex could make it feel more like 32. The UV index is 7, so don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re planning to be outside.

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 17

Tonight, we’re seeing an increase in cloudiness with a 60 percent chance of showers overnight. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm. The expected low for the night is 17 degrees.

Thu, 27 Jul: Mix of Sun and Cloud with Showers – High 25

For tomorrow, we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high for the day is expected to be 25 degrees.

