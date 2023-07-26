Sachigo Lake – Weather – We have an overcast day ahead with a light wind blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h. The wind will become even lighter as the morning progresses. Today’s high is expected to be 17 degrees and we have a moderate UV index of 4. If you’re spending time outdoors, you might want a jacket or sweater to keep warm.

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness, Chance of Showers – Low 11

Tonight, the clouds will begin to gather and we have a 60 percent chance of showers forecasted overnight. The low for the evening is predicted to be 11 degrees.

Thu, 27 Jul: Periods of Rain – High 14

Looking forward to tomorrow, you can expect periods of rain throughout the day with a high of 14 degrees. Keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy!

