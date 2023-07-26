Urgent Appeal for Help in Locating Kasiah Fox

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing person, 15-year-old Kasiah Fox.

Kasiah was last known to be in the vicinity of the zero-to-100 block area of Wishart Crescent around midnight on Saturday, July 22. She stayed in touch through text messages until approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Her precise location at that date and time, however, is uncertain.

Kasiah’s Description

Kasiah is described as an Indigenous female standing approximately 5’10” tall and of thin build. She has distinguishing long, bright red hair and brown eyes.

There are currently no available descriptors for her clothing.

Call for Public Assistance

Any information that may assist investigators in locating Kasiah is invaluable. If you have any knowledge regarding her whereabouts, please call the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com. Your contribution could be key to ensuring Kasiah’s safe return.