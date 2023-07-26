PICKLE LAKE – WEATHER – Today will be mainly cloudy, but you can expect the skies to clear early in the afternoon. The wind will be blowing from the northeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, but will become lighter in the morning. The high for today is expected to be 25 degrees with a UV index of 7, so make sure to protect your skin if you’re out in the sun.

Tonight: Increasing Cloudiness with Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 13

This evening, the cloudiness will increase and a few showers are expected to start. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm late in the evening and overnight. The wind will shift, becoming southeast at 20 km/h before morning. The low temperature for the night is predicted to be 13 degrees.

Thu, 27 Jul: Showers – High 21

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’re expecting showers throughout the day with a high temperature of 21 degrees.

