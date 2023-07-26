Impairment Suspected in Single-Vehicle Collision on Barrie Drive

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On Saturday, July 22, around 8:20 p.m., Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch, alongside the Superior North EMS paramedics, were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Barrie Drive and Highway 588.

The police discovered a pickup truck that had veered into a ditch and collided with a tree. On approaching the driver, officers observed signs of impairment.

Breath Sample Confirms DUI

The motorist was arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters. A breath sample taken there confirmed a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Explanation of Charges and Possible Penalties

The driver is facing charges under the Criminal Code of Canada for “Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired” and “Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)”. Under Canadian law, these offences typically involve operating a motor vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or railway equipment while one’s ability to do so is impaired by alcohol or a drug. The ’80 plus’ charge is more specific and involves operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. If convicted, the penalties can range from fines to jail time, depending on the circumstances and whether it’s a first or subsequent offence.

Further Developments

The accused, an off-duty Thunder Bay Police Service officer, is currently not on active duty. The officer’s name is being withheld as charges have not yet been formally sworn before the courts.

Due to the ongoing court proceedings, the Thunder Bay Police Service will refrain from further commenting on the matter at this time.