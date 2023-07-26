KENORA – WEATHER – We’re starting the day with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers early in the morning, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. Despite the clouds, temperatures will be warm, with a high of 28 degrees and a humidex value of 35. The UV index will be moderate at 5, so make sure to take precautions if you’re sensitive to sunlight.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 16

As we move into the evening, expect partly cloudy skies and a continued 40% chance of showers, with a risk of a thunderstorm. The temperature will drop to a low of 16 degrees. Stay safe and dry, Kenora!

Thu, 27 Jul: Mix of Sun and Cloud – High 25

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’re expecting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 degrees. It should be a perfect day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather.

