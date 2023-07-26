Fort Frances – Weather – Today will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm. Despite the clouds, it’s going to be a hot day with a high of 29 and a humidex value of 37. The UV index will be high, so remember to protect your skin if you’re planning to be outdoors.

Tonight: Clear, Increasing Cloudiness, Chance of Showers and Thunderstorm – Low 18

The sky will clear up in the evening, but expect increasing cloudiness near midnight with a 40% chance of showers overnight and a risk of a thunderstorm. The temperature will drop to a low of 18.

Thu, 27 Jul: Mix of Sun and Cloud, Chance of Showers – High 27

Looking ahead to Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60% chance of showers and a high of 27.

As always, we encourage you to become a netnewsledger NewsHawk! Share your local weather photos and news tips with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Your contributions help keep our community up-to-date. Stay safe and enjoy your day!