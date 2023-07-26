Public Assistance Key in Resolving Incident Safely

Ear Falls – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment at Ear Falls has successfully taken a person of interest into custody without any reported incidents. The OPP have expressed gratitude towards the media and the public for their assistance in this investigation, which remains ongoing.

Prior Public Appeal

On July 25, 2023, members of the Ear Falls OPP Detachment, alongside the OPP Emergency Response Team, were dispatched to a residential incident on William Street in Ear Falls. Before police could arrive, the person in question had left the scene, reportedly armed with a firearm.

The individual, a 40-year-old Ear Falls resident, was last sighted around 7:30 p.m. on the same day, heading eastbound on John Street. Descriptions provided at the time characterized the person as a male, 5’10” tall, balding, with blue eyes and scruffy facial hair.

Further details identified the vehicle being driven as a 2015 white Toyota Tundra, single cab, with the company logo “Lawrence F Derouard Trucking Limited” in orange, displayed on both sides of the truck.

While there were no explicit threats made to any person or the public, the OPP emphasized caution, given the potential for the individual to be armed.

A Successful Conclusion

In the follow-up report, the Ear Falls OPP have confirmed the individual is now in custody, achieved without incident. As the investigation is still ongoing, the OPP have yet to release further details regarding potential charges or subsequent legal actions. The OPP reiterated their appreciation to the public for their assistance in the successful resolution of this incident.