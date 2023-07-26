Thunder Bay Authorities Seek Public Assistance in Locating Reckless Driver

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a motorist who evaded a traffic stop and dangerously sped through a construction zone on Tuesday, July 25, around 4:40 p.m.

Driver of this Vehicle sought by police 1 of 3

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit, working jointly with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, were conducting enforcement duties on Dawson Road. They attempted to stop a Ford F150 pickup truck driver who was clocked at 20 km/h over the speed limit and passed a police cruiser engaged in an active traffic stop.

However, the driver failed to comply, opting instead to speed off westbound on Dawson Road at a high rate. Further compounding the offence, the driver burst into a construction zone, weaved through a line of pylons, and continued northbound on Hazelwood Drive.

Ensuring Public Safety and Ongoing Investigation

Concerned for public safety, officers chose to discontinue their pursuit of the speeding vehicle. The investigation is ongoing with officers presently reviewing video footage, which includes images captured by body-worn and in-car police cameras.

Authorities have released images of the driver to the media and public, hoping that witnesses may come forward to help identify the suspect.

Potential Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

In this instance, the driver could face charges under the Criminal Code, such as “Flight from Peace Officer” and “Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle”.

“Flight from Peace Officer” occurs when a motorist intentionally fails to stop their vehicle as soon as is reasonable in the circumstances, with the intention of evading a peace officer. If convicted, the motorist could face up to five years in prison.

“Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle” involves operating a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public, considering the circumstances, including the nature, condition, and use of the place where the vehicle is being operated, and the amount of traffic that is or might reasonably be expected. Upon conviction, this offense could lead to a prison term of up to ten years.

Police are urging anyone with information that could aid their investigation to call them at (807) 684-1200 or to submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Authorities also strongly advise the driver in question to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.