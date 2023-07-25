Today: A Sunny Spectacle – High 27

Whitesand- WEATHER – Get ready for a spectacular sunny day with a high reaching up to a sizzling 27 degrees. But wait, there’s more! Our friend, the humidex, is nudging that up to a whopping 30. So, whether you’re running errands or just chilling out, make sure you’ve got plenty of water to hand. And let’s not forget our UV index sitting at a sturdy 7 – high enough to justify a new hat purchase, wouldn’t you say?

Tonight: Clouds on the Horizon – Low 13

Our evening promises a few clouds, just enough to make the sunset a real masterpiece. But don’t get too used to it, as cloudiness is set to increase late in the evening, bringing along a 60 percent chance of showers before morning. So, you might want to park that convertible of yours in the garage tonight.

Wed, 26 Jul: A Splash of Cloud and Chance of Showers – High 25

Fast forward to Wednesday, and we’re looking at a cloudy day with a 60 percent chance of showers. But don’t let that dampen your spirits, with a high of 25 degrees, it’ll still be a pleasantly warm day. So, grab your umbrella and prepare to puddle-hop your way through the day!

NewsHawk Callout

Here at NetNewsLedger, we believe everyone has a story to tell, and we want to help you tell yours. Got a newstip? Want to air your views in a letter to the editor? Captured some impressive local images? We want to see it all! Be a NetNewsLedger NewsHawk and send your contributions to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

Stay tuned, and remember, no matter the weather, Whitesand always knows how to shine. Until tomorrow, folks!