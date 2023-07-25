Good day, Wasaho Cree Nation! Looks like we’re seeing more clouds than sunshine today. The morning brings with it a 30% chance of showers, so keep those umbrellas handy. The wind will be strutting its stuff too, with a gusty northwest 30 km/h, peaking to a rousing 50 km/h. With temperatures reaching up to 15 degrees and a UV index of 4, it’s a grey but comfortable day.

Tonight: Cloud Continues – Low +5

As we turn the page to the night, the cloud coverage decides to stick around. Temperatures will drop to a chilly +5, so consider this your cue to cozy up with a good book or a movie.

Wed, 26 Jul: More Clouds on the Horizon – High 15

The clouds have decided they like it here and will be hanging around all day Wednesday. With the temperature again peaking at 15, it’s another comfortably cool day.

NewsHawk Callout

Stories can come from anywhere, and some of the best ones come from you, our readers! Have a newstip that needs to be shared? Captured a beautiful moment in our community? We want to hear from you! Become a NetNewsLedger NewsHawk and send your stories, letters to the editor, and local images to newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s forecast, Wasaho Cree Nation. Don’t forget, every cloud has a silver lining, and a weather forecast is just a conversation starter!