Good morning, Thunder Bay! It’s going to be a bright day with hazy conditions. Expect temperatures to reach a high of 26 degrees, but the humidex could make it feel more like 32. Please remember, the UV index is at 8, which is very high, so make sure you protect your skin if you’re heading outside.

Tonight: Cloudy with Chance of Showers – Low 17

As the evening comes in, the sky will turn cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers both in the evening and overnight. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella close by. The temperature will dip to a low of 17 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Cloudy with Showers – High 27

For tomorrow, the clouds will persist with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high should be around 27 degrees.

