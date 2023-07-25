THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is appealing to the public for assistance in locating a missing teenager, 15-year-old Kasiah Fox.

Kasiah was last known to be in the area of the zero-to-100 block of Wishart Crescent around midnight on Saturday, July 22. She maintained contact via text messages until approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, but her exact location at that date and time is currently unknown.

Description of Missing Teen

Kasiah is described as an Indigenous female who is about 5’10” tall with a thin build. She has long, bright red hair and brown eyes.

There are no specific descriptions of her clothing available at this time.

Unfortunately, there are also no photos available for distribution at this time.

How to Assist in the Search

Anyone who has information that could aid investigators in locating Kasiah Fox is urged to contact the police at (807) 684-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

The community’s assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated by the Thunder Bay Police Service as they strive to ensure Kasiah’s safety and well-being.