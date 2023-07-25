THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Border Cats roared back in style on Monday night, treating the home crowd to an electrifying 8-5 victory over the Lacrosse Loggers at Port Arthur Stadium, in front of a lively audience of 952 fans.

Offensive Fireworks: Patrick Engskov, representing the University of Oklahoma, once again proved to be the catalyst for the Border Cats’ offense. Engskov unleashed a powerful two-run homer in the first inning, showing his remarkable form for the second consecutive night. This display of hitting prowess set the tone for Thunder Bay’s dominant performance.

The Border Cats took control of the game during an explosive six-run third inning, highlighted by Blake Warner from Viterbo University, who delivered a crucial two-run single. Adding to the onslaught was Brayden Kuriger of Nicholls State University, with an impressive two-run double, putting the Loggers on the back foot.

Tyler Kehoe Shines: Tyler Kehoe from the University of South Alabama had an unforgettable night at the plate, going a perfect 4-for-4 and crossing the plate once, contributing significantly to Thunder Bay’s offensive onslaught.

Pitching Brilliance: Riely Hunsaker from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi took the mound as the starting pitcher for the Border Cats and secured his first win of the season. Hunsaker exhibited tremendous control over 5 1/3 innings, surrendering only an unearned run on six hits while striking out three.

Reliable Relief: Michael Pirrello of the University of California-Irvine showcased his prowess in the bullpen, throwing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and recording three strikeouts. Jacob Gajic, hailing from Northwest Missouri State University, came on for the final two outs, sealing the victory for the Border Cats, despite a late push from the Loggers with three runs in the ninth inning.

Next Up: Following an off-day on Tuesday, the Thunder Bay Border Cats and the Lacrosse Loggers will face off one last time on Wednesday at 6:35 pm at Port Arthur Stadium. Fans can expect an exciting Weenie Wednesday, courtesy of Superior Foods, offering 2-for-1 hot dogs. Additionally, it’s “Ladies Night” with a thrilling post-game diamond dig sponsored by Alex & Vince Mirabelli with Remax/First Choice Realty. The first 200 ladies aged 18 and older to enter the stadium will have a chance to dig for a pair of exquisite diamond earrings worth $1000.

Thunder Bay’s overall record now stands at 23-30, and they’ll be eager to carry the momentum of this victory into their next game. Be sure to catch all the action as the Border Cats look to keep their winning streak alive.