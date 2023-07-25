Hello, Sioux Lookout! The sun is ready to smile down on us for most of the day. However, clouds are expected to make their appearance later in the afternoon, bringing with them a 30 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the late afternoon. With a high of 28 degrees and a humidex of 31, it’s going to feel warm. Don’t forget your sunscreen, as the UV index is at a high 7.

Tonight: Cloudy and Possible Showers – Low 16

Moving into the night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. The temperature will dip down to a comfortable 16 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers – High 26

On Wednesday, keep your umbrella at hand, as we’ll have clouds all day and a 60 percent chance of showers. The temperature will rise to a high of 26 degrees.

Stay safe and have a great day, Sioux Lookout!