KENORA – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the regions of Kenora, Grassy Narrows, and Whitedog is in effect..

The current conditions are conducive for the formation of intense thunderstorms capable of bringing along strong wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rain.

Hazards to expect:

Hail reaching the size of nickels.

Localised heavy rainfall measuring between 25 to 50 mm.

Powerful wind gusts reaching up to 90 km/h.

This weather event is expected to last from this evening into the overnight hours.

The thunderstorms originating from Manitoba may escalate in severity as they traverse the region. Remember, lightning poses a real danger and has caused casualties and injuries among Canadians every year. Keep in mind the saying, “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

Emergency Management Ontario advises immediate action to find shelter if severe weather seems to be approaching.

Severe thunderstorm watches are released when the atmospheric conditions become ripe for the development of thunderstorms, which could potentially bring about large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.