Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – There are 46 Active Wildfires in the region. One new fire was recorded today.

Nipigon 65: This new fire was confirmed north of Neys Provincial Park, approximately 16 kilometers west/northwest of Marathon. Covering 0.1 hectare, the fire is currently not under control.

46 Active Wildland Fires:

As of this update, the Northwest Region has a total of 46 active wildland fires. The status of these fires is as follows: 4 not under control, 6 being held, 6 under control, and 30 being observed.

Wildland Fire Hazard Levels:

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region varies across different sectors:

Fort Frances and Kenora sectors: Mainly moderate hazard

Dryden, Sioux Lookout, and Red Lake sectors: Mainly high hazard

Nipigon sector: High-to-extreme hazard

For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area, please refer to our Interactive Map.

Fires of Note:

Sioux Lookout 33: Located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park, this fire spans 60,394 hectares and is not under control. Crews are actively establishing hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to focus on priority areas of the fire.

Nipigon 19: Situated northwest of Ogoki Lake, this fire covers 10,182 hectares and is not under control. Crews are diligently working on hot spots identified by infrared scanning.

Red Lake 28: Found 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire is now being held at 19,177 hectares. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support.

Safety Reminders:

As firefighting efforts persist, we kindly request the public to remain vigilant and steer clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensuring a safe distance from waterbombers is crucial to protect both individuals and emergency personnel.

Furthermore, it is essential to refrain from flying drones around forest fires as it poses significant risks to pilots, firefighters, and other emergency personnel. Let’s prioritize safety and avoid any actions that could impede firefighting operations.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe:

We encourage everyone to stay informed about wildfire updates and take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their communities. Let’s work together to combat wildfires and protect our precious forests and wildlife in the Northwest Region.