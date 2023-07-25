Sault Ste. Marie – Wildfire Update – As of this report, there are currently 31 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The status of these fires is as follows: 1 being held, 5 under control, 1 not under control, and 24 being observed.

New Fire Confirmed:

Chapleau 15: This fire was confirmed early Tuesday evening and is currently not under control. Covering 0.1 hectares, it is located approximately 5 kilometers north of the east end of Cow River, or 25 kilometers northeast of Batchawana River Provincial Park. A dedicated crew is actively working on suppressing this small fire.

Fire Hazard Levels:

The fire hazard varies across the Northeast Region:

Areas around Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, and south are experiencing a fire hazard ranging from low to moderate.

Regions around Timmins, Cochrane, Hearst, and north are facing a higher fire hazard, varying between high and extreme.

For a detailed view of fire hazard conditions in your area, we encourage you to access our interactive map.

Fires of Note:

Cochrane 7: This fire was confirmed on June 2 and is now under control. Spanning 37,742 hectares, it is located northeast of Lake Abitibi.

Safety Reminders:

As firefighting efforts continue, we remind the public to stay clear of waterbombers when they approach bodies of water for scooping. Ensuring your safety and that of emergency personnel by maintaining a safe distance from waterbombers is crucial.

Additionally, flying drones around forest fires is dangerous and illegal. Drones can interfere with firefighting operations, jeopardizing the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fires.

Report Wildland Fires:

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.

Stay Safe, Stay Informed:

We urge everyone to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect yourselves, your communities, and our precious natural resources. Let’s work together to combat wildfires and ensure a safer and resilient Northeast Region.