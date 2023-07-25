Good morning, Kenora! We’re in for some variable weather today. Cloudiness is set to increase early this morning, with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, and we may even see a thunderstorm. Conditions will be hazy, so take care if you’re out and about. The high will reach a warm 29 degrees, but with the humidex it could feel more like 37, so remember to stay hydrated. And don’t forget the sun protection – our UV index is very high at 8.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Possible Showers – Low 18

As we move into the evening, it will remain mainly cloudy, with a 60 percent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Expect a low of around 18 degrees.

Wed, 26 Jul: Mixed Conditions with a Chance of Showers – High 28

Looking forward to Wednesday, we’ll have a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 percent chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 28 degrees.

Have a great day, everyone, and stay safe!